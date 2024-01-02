Israel kills Hamas regional commander in air strike, report

Adil Mismah, a regional commander of Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces, was killed on Monday by an Israeli air strike on the central city of Deir al-Balah, the IDF said. His killing came as Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel’s war in Gaza will continue throughout 2024, insisting that tens of thousands of reservists would be needed for the fighting. Read our liveblog to see how all the day’s developments unfolded.

Summary of what is going on in Israel and Gaza

Summary:

Thousands of Israeli soldiers are being shifted out of the Gaza Strip, the military said Monday, in the first significant drawdown of troops since the war began as forces continued to bear down on the main city in the southern half of the enclave. Israel has been under pressure from its chief ally, the United States, to begin to switch to lower-intensity fighting.

Iran deployed its Alborz warship in the Red Sea, Iranian media reported Monday. The Alborz entered the Red Sea through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb strait.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Monday called for the return of settlers to Gaza and said Palestinians should be encouraged to leave the enclave. Ben Gvir’s comments came a day after Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made a similar call.

Israeli strikes killed at least 24 people in Gaza overnight from Sunday to Monday, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, with attacks reported across the length of the territory.

Israeli officials say 1,139 ( not 1200 as originally reported) people were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel, among them 695 Israeli civilians including 36 children. At least 21,978 people have been killed and 57,697 injured in Israel’s ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave.

EN DThe Israeli military said it struck a series of targets in Lebanon, including ‘military sites’ where Hezbollah was operatin, while Hezbollah says three of its fighters killed in southern Lebanon

The Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier will return to its home port, the US Navy said, ending its deployment to the eastern Mediterranean, which started in support of Israel after Hamas’s October 7 attac

FRANCE24, AFP