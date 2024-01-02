Blair Gaza plan is to ‘complete Balfour Declaration’, Palestinian president warns

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned of attempts to “complete the Balfour Declaration” after reports that Israel delegated former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to convince Arab countries to receive forcibly displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

This follows Blair’s recent visit to Israel last week, during which he reportedly engaged in undisclosed meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz.

The discussions centered around the possibility of appointing the former UK Prime Minister as a “mediator” between “Tel Aviv” and some Arab governments to persuade them to “take in Gazan refugees” in post-war planning developed by the occupying entity.

In a statement, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed strong rejection of this measure, announcing that Blair is considered to be “an unwelcome person in the Palestinian territories.”

“We will demand that the British government not allow this meddling with the fate and future of the Palestinian people, and we will also demand that the Secretary-General of the United Nations do what is possible in order not to allow such actions that violate international law and international legitimacy, which is considered an interference and an endeavor that only serves Israel’s interests and harms the Palestinian people and their rights by pushing them to abandon their land,” the statement read.

“It seems that Tony Blair is completing the Balfour Declaration issued by the British government with American involvement, which led to the catastrophe of the Palestinian people and started dozens of wars in the region,” it added.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged Blair not to take part in “Israel’s” plot.

The Ministry said in a statement that it “is following with great interest what was reported by the Hebrew media regarding Tony Blair heading a team to work for the voluntary evacuation of Palestinian citizens from the Gaza Strip, and holding meetings and consultations with some countries to explore their position regarding receiving Palestinian refugees, which was greatly welcomed by the fascist Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and other extremists.”

It added that it “hopes that Tony Blair will not be involved in committing this crime, which falls within the framework of the Israeli government’s plans to intensify genocide and forced displacement of the Palestinians.”

The statement emphasized that should these reports prove accurate, it views this action as “hostile to the Palestinian people and their rights in their homeland, a flagrant violation of international law, and hostile to humanity.” It cautioned that those responsible for this action will be subject to accountability.

Consequently, the Foreign Ministry declared its intent to discuss this significant matter with Arab, Islamic, and friendly nations, seeking to address it through various means, including legal avenues.

Since day one of the war on Gaza , Israel’s top officials publicly declared that one of the objectives was to forcefully displace its residents to other countries, most notably Jordan and Egypt.

This plan saw the Israeli army carry out the bloodiest aggression since WW2 on the besieged Strip, which included the killing of nearly 22,000 Palestinians, most of whom were children and women, and the mass destruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and other vital infrastructure necessary for survival.

Netanyahu claimed last week that Israel is in contact with countries to persuade them to agree to take in Palestinian “refugees from Gaza,” Israeli media reported, citing the premier as telling members of his Likud Party.

This is not the first time that Blair who has a long history of betraying the Arabs is being accused of betraying Gaza . Blair is considered one of the architects of the Iraq war which was dubbed the Sharon war in reference to to the late Israeli PM Ariel Sharon, when he was the British PM and George Bush was the US president

Blair of course denied the Israeli media report linking him to talks last week about the resettlement of Palestinians from Gaza in other countries, but according to analysts he has been known to lie frequently

News Agencies