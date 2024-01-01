Ya Libnan

Hamas fires barrage of rockets as Israel ushers 2024

Ushering in the new year, Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv.

It also fired over 20 rockets at southern and central Israel just at the start of the new year , according to a report by the

Most were reportedly intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Sirens sounded in various locations in the center of the country, including Rehovot, Ness Ziona, Holon, Lod and Modiin, as well as Ashdod, Sderot and other southern towns.

There are no immediate reports of injuries

