2024: Israeli airstrikes and shells rock south Lebanon border areas

A drone coming from Lebanon was shot down over northern Israel, Al Hadath TV reported

Israel carried out several airstrikes in south Lebanon on Sunday as its artillery struck some border towns, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported.

It said that Israeli warplanes and drones bombed a house and a gas station in the border town of Kfarkila in two separate raids.

Israeli warplanes also fired several missiles on the al-Labbouneh forests between Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab, as a drone bombed an empty house in Maroun al-Ras and the outskirts of Tayr Harfa and Majdal Zoun, NNA added

Al-Hadath TV channel meanwhile reported that a drone coming from Lebanon was shot down over northern Israel.

The Israel-Lebanon border has been rocked by escalating exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Hezbollah since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7.

More than 160 people have been killed including 3 journalists on the Lebanese side ever since the war erupted in Gaza as the Israeli-Lebanese border has been rocked by escalating exchanges of fire between the Israeli army , Hezbollah and its allies. Tens of thousands of people fled north from south Lebanon ever since the Gaza war started.

On the other hand Israel reported that five civilians and nine soldiers have been killed near the border with Lebanon

Hezbollah has been reporting daily attacks on Israeli troops and positions, claiming its actions are in support of the Palestinians in Gaza, while Israel has been striking south Lebanon.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has said it expects the conflict in Gaza to continue throughout 2024.

In a new year’s message, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman said troop deployments were being adjusted to prepare for “prolonged fighting”.

Daniel Hagari said some troops – especially reservists – would be withdrawn to allow them to regroup.

News Agencies