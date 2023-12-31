Gallant, Gantz reject Netanyahu’s request to hold joint press conference

File: From left to right: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war Minister Benny Gantz during a press conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, October 28, 2023.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and war cabinet member Benny Gantz rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to hold a joint press conference with him this evening, according to Hebrew media reports. Netanyahu is set to hold the press conference without them shortly, according to a report by Times of Israel

A source in Gantz’s National Unity party told the Israeli Walla news site that “there is no special reason to hold the [press] conference. We did not see it as right to take part.”

The day after Gaza

Channel 13 news attributes the refusal by Gantz and Gallant to their anger at Netanyahu for preventing the war cabinet from deliberating the issue of “the day after” in Gaza, along with concerns the premier will again make political statements at the upcoming press conference.

Observers and specialists in Israeli affairs said in an interview with Sky News Arabia, that the differences between Netanyahu and the army commanders snd Gallant are not the result of the war, but that the October 7 attacks deepened them after the Prime Minister held the security institutions responsible for what happened.

News Agencies