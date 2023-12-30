Whereabouts of a Lebanese migration boat unknown

The fate of the passengers of a Lebanese immigration boat that set off from the coast of Tripoli in northern Lebanon about two weeks ago, with 85 people on board, including 35 children is still unknown . The only traces of them is a video clip they took during their sailing according to the head of the Cedar Center for Legal Studies, lawyer Muhammad Sablouh.

The journey towards the European dream began at two o’clock after midnight on the twelfth of January according to Sablouh, and three other boats set off at the same time and were able to reach their destination to the Cypriot coast.

Illegal migration boats are at the top of the news in Lebanon, whether through statements issued by the Lebanese authorities or through the circulation of pictures on social media sites of migrants during their sailing journey, some of whom arrived at their destination, and some of whom left the territorial waters and faced difficulties that prevented them from arriving. to European shores, some of whom were not even able to leave territorial waters after the Lebanese army stopped their boat.

Sablouh first reported the disappearance of the boat through the “Alert Phone” organization, which informed him, according to him, that its initial information indicated the possibility that the boat had arrived in Cyprus. He then contacted those concerned at the United Nations, who confirmed that they were following up on the case without giving any clear answer.

To reach the passengers’ families, Sablouh published the news on social networking sites, and so far he has been able to register the names of seventy people, the majority of whom held Syrian nationality and were residing in various Lebanese lands, while a few of them came from Syria to immigrate via the Lebanese shores. The families assured him that their communication with their children continued.

To reach the passengers’ families, Sablouh published the news on social networking sites, and so far he has been able to register the names of seventy people, the majority of whom held Syrian nationality and were residing in various Lebanese lands, while a few of them came from Syria to immigrate via the Lebanese shores. The families assured him that their communication with their children continued for about four hours from the moment they departed , after which contact with them was cut off.”

He says, “There are no words that can express the condition of the families of the missing. They live in a state of anxiety and terror for their children, especially in light of their inability to know any information about them.”

Translated from an article in Arabic by Lebanon Files