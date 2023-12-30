Many rockets fired by Hezbollah fall short in Lebanon, IDF says

According to a report by Israeli media many of Hezbollah’s rockets fired at Israel have fallen short inside Lebanon, including around 80 percent of the projectiles fired yesterday.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari was quoted as saying

“We are continuing to attack and damage Hezbollah’s deployment in southern Lebanon. The area of ​​southern Lebanon will never be the same again,” Hagari says in an evening press conference.

“Throughout the day, several launches from Lebanon into Israel were detected. Many of Hezbollah’s launches fall in Lebanese territory. Eighty percent of Hezbollah’s rockets yesterday fell in Lebanese territory,” he says.

Hagari says Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah “is harming the state of Lebanon and endangering its future for the sake of his friends in Hamas, and his patron in Iran.”

80% of the launches fired by Hezbollah at Israel yesterday fell inside Lebanon. Not only does Hezbollah continue to violate @UN SC Resolution 1701, the terrorist organization also actively puts Lebanese lives at risk. pic.twitter.com/rGiVtjzKXk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 29, 2023

In a related development , Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed “threats to regional security, including Hezbollah’s destabilizing activities in southern Lebanon,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The two ministers also discussed, in a phone call Thursday, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, preparations for the stabilization phase that will follow, and other attacks by Iran-aligned groups against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria and Houthi assaults against international commerce in the Red Sea.