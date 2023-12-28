Macron demands a ceasefire in Gaza during a call with Netanyahu

French President Emmanuel Macron demanded a “lasting ceasefire” in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an escalating humanitarian crisis grips the Palestinian territory.
- French President Emmanuel Macron told Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in a call of the need to work towards a durable ceasefire “with the help of all regional and international partners”.
- The population of Gaza is in “grave peril”, the head of the World Health Organization warned Wednesday, citing acute hunger and desperation throughout the war-torn Palestinian territory.
- Israeli forces have been engaged in heavy urban fighting in northern Gaza and the southern city of Khan Younis, driving Palestinians into ever-smaller areas in search of refuge.
- At least 21,110 people have been killed, mostly women and children and 55,243 injured in Israel’s ensuing assault on the Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave. Israeli officials say 1,139 were killed in the Hamas-led October 7 attacks in southern Israel, among them 695 Israeli civilians including 36 children.
- Other developments since Wednesday:
- An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six people dead and several others wounded early Wednesday, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.
- Israeli minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that the situation on Israel’s northern border must change and the time for diplomacy is running out.
- Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Wednesday the October attacks on Israel by Tehran-backed Hamas militants were in part a retaliation of the US killing in 2020 of a top Iranian commander.
- French shipping giant CMA-CGM has resumed some transit through the Red Sea, days after Danish group Maersk announced it would return.
