Gaza war expands as suicide drone damages buildings in Golan Heights and Israel ‘on very high alert’ on Lebanon border

Suicide drone damages buildings in southern Golan Heights
IDF says it uncovered more tunnels in Gaza City
IDF names three soldiers killed in Gaza fighting
Palestinians: Six killed in West Bank drone strike
Israeli army dismisses five soldiers from settler unit
Israeli army deepens ground operation in Khan Yunis
At least 1,300 civilians and soldiers killed in Israel since Oct. 7;
at least 130 hostages held in Gaza
Hamas-run Health Ministry: 21,110 killed, 55,243 wounded in Gaza
Egypt says 92 trucks of humanitarian aid, commercial goods entered Gaza Wednesday
France’s Macron tells Netanyahu of need for ‘durable ceasefire’ in Gaza
U.S. officials concerned that Israel-Lebanon clashes will escalate into new war
