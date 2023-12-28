Gaza war expands as suicide drone damages buildings in Golan Heights and Israel ‘on very high alert’ on Lebanon border

Suicide drone damages buildings in southern Golan Heights

Summarry

IDF says it uncovered more tunnels in Gaza City

IDF names three soldiers killed in Gaza fighting

Palestinians: Six killed in West Bank drone strike

Israeli army dismisses five soldiers from settler unit

Israeli army deepens ground operation in Khan Yunis

At least 1,300 civilians and soldiers killed in Israel since Oct. 7;

at least 130 hostages held in Gaza

Hamas-run Health Ministry: 21,110 killed, 55,243 wounded in Gaza

Egypt says 92 trucks of humanitarian aid, commercial goods entered Gaza Wednesday

France’s Macron tells Netanyahu of need for ‘durable ceasefire’ in Gaza

U.S. officials concerned that Israel-Lebanon clashes will escalate into new war

