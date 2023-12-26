Russia says fire has been put out on a nuclear-powered cargo ship

Russia said on Monday that emergency workers had put out a fire on a Soviet-era nuclear-powered cargo icebreaker ship and the state company which runs the vessel said there had been no casualties and no threat to the security of the reactor.

The fire broke out on Sunday in one of the cabins of the Soviet-made Sevmorput ship, which is currently at dock in the northern Russian city of Murmansk, the emergency ministry said.

The Murmansk region, in Russia’s northwest, shares borders with Finland and Norway, as well as with the Barents and White seas.

The ship, which entered service in 1988 and went through an extensive upgrade a decade ago, is Russia’s only nuclear-powered icebreaking transport ship, according to Rosatom.

