Israel attacked a 600-year-old monastery in South Lebanon

The attacks on Deir Mimas Monastery, Holy Family Parish, and Porphyrius Church highlight a disregard for the sanctity of religious spaces by Israel , and the lives of those who seek refuge within their walls.

Israeli forces have targeted the historic Deir Mimas Monastery in Lebanon, a revered site dating back to 1404 A.D, one day before Christmas Eve, signaling a broader pattern of Israeli aggression against religious sites and civilian sanctuaries.

This historic site underwent several restorations, with the most recent reconstruction starting in 2008, funded by Qatar, following its total demolition during the 2006 Israeli war with Hezbollah.

On Thursday, Hezbollah launched attacks on multiple Israeli army sites and settlements in northern Israel. This was in retaliation to Israel’s earlier strikes on residential areas in southern Lebanon.

They announced that they had used suitable weapons to target the Israeli settlements of Doviv and Avivim.

Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia group and political party, has been engaged in border clashes with Israel since 7 October.

Last week, Israeli forces attacked a church compound in Gaza, just one week ahead of Christmas, claiming the lives of two Christian women and led to the displacement of numerous disabled Palestinians.

