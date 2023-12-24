Trump’s 2024 presidential run could be ended in a matter of day: Think tank

Photo: World media reacted with shock and contempt at the violent storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Trump pulled every lever to stay in power. Ultimately, it did not work. After the riot by his supporters at the US Capitol calls for his removal from office escalated . He reportedly become very dangerous , reportedly acting as a monster and he is mentally unreachable

By Benjamin Lynch

Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential run could be ended in a matter of days, according to a political strategist.

Simon Rosenberg, founder of the Democrat supporting New Democrat Network think tank, said Trump’s election hopes would be significantly dented if the Supreme Court upholds a decision by Colorado’s Supreme Court to strike him off the ballot.

“What’s remarkable is that there is a non-zero chance the Supreme Court could rule with Colorado and Trump could be finished within the next two weeks,” Rosenberg wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On December 20, a Colorado Supreme Court decision said Trump was not eligible to run in the Centennial State primary because he “engaged in insurrection,” violating the 14th amendment.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and that he engaged in insurrection. Newsweek has contacted Trump’s team for comment via email.

In a 4-3 decision, the Colorado court said “direct and express efforts, over several months, exhorting his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as an alleged fraud on the people of this country were indisputably overt and voluntary.”



The ruling is now on hold until January 4, pending an expected appeal from Trump’s team to the Supreme Court.

Steven Cheung, spokesperson for Trump’s campaign, said: “Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice.”

If the Supreme Court does uphold the Colorado ruling then it could set a precedent for Trump regarding legal actions in other states.

There are currently suits in over half of U.S. states, where cases hinge on the interpretation of Section Three of the 14th Amendment.

It is post-Civil War era legislation that was created with the intent of preventing Confederate state officials entering high office.

It says that no person can enter Congress, become an elector “or hold any office, civil or military” in state and federal positions who previously took an oath but engaged in insurrection.

Advocates of using Section Three against Trump say this makes clear that insurrection attempts make a person unfit for high office.

But opponents of the Colorado decision say that it is not applicable to Trump because it does not mention the presidency.

Newsweek