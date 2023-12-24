Siniora: Hezbollah is taking Lebanon to the brink of the abyss

Former PM Fouad Siniora blasted the Iranian backed Hezbollah militia accusing it of taking us to the brink of the abyss stressing that matters have reached a point that requires a lot of insight .

in an interview with the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai, he pointed out that “what happened in Gaza was not the beginning of history as the West and its media like to portray it. History began 75 years ago and included several international resolutions that enshrined the rights of the Palestinian people, and were affirmed in The Madrid Conference and the Oslo Accords, despite all Israeli attempts to cancel the two-state solution and the illusion of some that the Palestinian issue is over, has been liquidated, and is now buried.”

He added: “I was the first one who took the initiative on Sunday morning, October 8, when the situation had not yet developed, to say in clear and frank words that Lebanon could not be carried away or lured into a military battle, because there was no internal agreement on this matter.” On the contrary, there is a very large majority of the Lebanese who do not accept that the country be drawn into war, and Lebanon cannot bear the burden of a military war that might lead to its destruction.”

Siniora explained, “What prompted me to announce this position is my realization that Lebanon at this moment is suffering from three crises stacked on top of each other: a national political crisis, as a president of the republic has not been elected for more than a year, and the resulting inability to reconstitute state institutions.” “And an economic, financial, and social crisis is exhausting the Lebanese.”

Siniora stated, “We have Resolution 1701, which Israel has not implemented, and Hezbollah has not adhered to it,” noting that “matters have reached a point that requires a lot of insight from Hezbollah, which cannot continue to be stubborn on the basis that Israel cannot and is not capable.” Knowing that the decision regarding this situation and what he it is doing in the south is not in its hand , but rather in the hands of Iran . The factor that is shaped by the refusal of more than 70,000 settlers to return to the settlements in the north must not be overlooked if the situation remains as it was. Before October 7, this also puts pressure on the Israeli leadership and enters into its calculations.”