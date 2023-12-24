Israel assassinates Hamas leader Hassan Atrash

WATCH: IDF strike takes out Hassan al-Atrash, the chief Hamas arms supplier pic.twitter.com/yywJXJcFfg — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) December 23, 2023

An Israeli fighter jet y assassinated Hamas leader Hassan Atrash, the IDF and Shin Bet announced on Saturday.

The assassination took place in the Rafah area in southern Gaza.

Atrash was responsible for the trade, production, and equipping of the military arm of Hamas. He also took part in the smuggling of weapons from various countries into the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, according to Israeli media reports