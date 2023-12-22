U.N. passes resolution on aid for Gaza. U.S. abstains from vote

- A long-delayed resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza was approved by the United Nations Security Council today. Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the United States’ ambassador to the world body, said negotiators had finally agreed on wording America could support. It comes after high-level diplomacy aimed at avoiding another U.S. veto. The U.S. abstained from the final vote.
- Hamas reportedly rejected a proposed Israeli truce deal that would have secured the release of 40 hostages in exchange for a one-week pause in fighting. The group has also indicated that there would be no more negotiations over prisoner exchanges unless Israel halted the fighting.
- An estimated 20,000 people — almost 1% of the territory’s prewar population — have been killed in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. The vast majority of the enclave’s 2.2 million people are displaced, and the U.N. said yesterday that more than half a million face starvation.
- Israeli military officials say 137 soldiers have been killedduring the country’s ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages Oct. 7.
