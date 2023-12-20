‘Mahmoud Abbas needs to leave,’ says Yasser Arafat’s nephew

File photo of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He said no Middle East peace agreement would be achievable until Palestinians were granted full rights, and called for a revival of the objective of a two-state solution. Feb 1, 2020.

Nasser al Qudwa, a Palestinian former foreign minister, told FRANCE 24 that Mahmoud Abbas’s 18 years at the head of the Palestinian Authority “has to end”, adding that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians agree.

It is their right to see new leadership, he said, adding that “85% of the Palestinians want Mr. Abbas to resign”

FRANC