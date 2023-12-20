Israel tells U.S. it wants Hezbollah pushed further from border

Israel told the Biden administration it wants Hezbollah’s forces to be pushed roughly 6 miles from the border as part of a diplomatic deal to end tensions with Lebanon, three Israeli and U.S. officials told Axios.

The Biden administration is deeply concerned that escalating border skirmishes could lead to an all out war that will be even worse than the Gaza conflict.

Shortly after the war in Gaza began, Hezbollah started attacking Israeli military outposts along the border and launching rockets and drones into the northern parts of Israel.

Israel has evacuated tens of thousands of civilians from Israeli villages and towns close to the border as a precaution for a possible attack by Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces like the one Hamas conducted on Oct. 7.

The Israeli government said publicly that in order to allow Israeli citizens to go back to their homes, the situation needs to change either through a diplomatic solution or military action.

The tensions on the border with Lebanon were one of the main issues under discussion during Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s meeting on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv.

Israeli officials said Netanyahu and Gallant told Austin that Israel couldn’t accept that tens of thousands of its citizens were displaced for months because of the security situation on the other side of the border.

Netanyahu and Gallant said Israel wants a deal that includes pushing Hezbollah’s forces far enough that they will not be able to fire at the Israeli villages and towns along the border or be able to conduct a raid like the one Hamas conducted on Oct. 7, Israeli and U.S. officials said.

The Israeli prime minister and the minister of defense told Austin that as part of this agreement they want Hezbollah to not be allowed to go back to its positions along the border, which Israel destroyed in the last two months, the officials said.