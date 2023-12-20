Hamas political chief heads to Egypt to prepare for next prisoner exchange deal

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, will head to Egypt on Wednesday to hold talks centered around reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of prisoners with Israel, according to what Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted a source close to the movement as saying.

The source told AFP that Haniyeh is expected to head a “high-level leadership delegation” to Cairo to hold a number of meetings, most notably with the director of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, to hold a discussion on “stopping the aggression and war in preparation for a prisoner exchange deal and ending the siege on the Gaza Strip.”