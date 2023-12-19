Father of Israeli hostage shot by IDF: Netanyahu’s government killed my son twice

Photo: The three Israeli hostages killed by IDF: Samer Fuad El-Talalka, Yotam Haim and Alon Shamriz

The father of one of the three Israeli hostages errantly killed by IDF forces in Gaza, sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government in an interview with NBC News.

“I’m going to say this [to] the government. You murdered my son twice,” he told NBC News’ Hallie Jackson on Monday. “You let Hamas take my son on Oct. 7, and you killed my son on Dec. 14.”

“They cannot serve us,” Shamriz said of Netanyahu’s government. “They don’t deserve us, as a country, as a community. They are not our leaders. They are thinking only of themselves, on their chairs, on their salaries.”

“They are not thinking about the hostages,” he added. “They are not thinking about us.”

Haaretz