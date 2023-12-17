Israeli authorities transfer Barhouti (Palestinian Mandela) to solitary confinement

Photo: A Palestinian man touches a giant poster in Ramallah of jailed Fatah leader who has been hailed as the Nelson Mandela of the Palestinians , Dec. 2, 2004. (Awad Awad/AFP/Getty Images)

Israeli authorities have finally disclosed the location of Palestinian leader, Marwan Barghouti, who has been transferred to the Israeli ‘Ramon’ Prison.

The Commission of Detainees and the Palestinian Prisoners Club held the Israeli occupation fully responsible for the life of the detained Palestinian leader, Marwan Barghout

Marwan Barghouti, nicknamed “Palestine’s Nelson Mandela”, is one of the most famous among the detainees . Arrested by Israeli forces in 2002, the former leader of Tanzim, a militant faction of Fatah, was sentenced to five life terms in prison for multiple accounts of murder and membership of a terrorist organization

The two organizations stated that the Israeli prison administration had transferred Barghouti from the “Ofer” Prison to an unknown location. The occupation had previously claimed that he was placed in solitary confinement in the “Ayalon” prison, only to later reveal that he was actually transferred to the Israeli “Ramon” Prison, where he is being held under solitary confinement.

In concurrence with increased punitive measures in the West Bank and occupied ’48 territories, the Israeli occupation has also escalated its employment of brutal and torturous methods against Palestinian detainees, including Palestinian leaders.

An ‘unbearable hell’

On October 25, the Office of Martyrs, Prisoners, and the Wounded in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), warned Israeli authorities “against endangering the lives of the Secretary General of the popular front, the leader Ahmad Saadat, and his detained comrades.”

The Detainees Commission reported that the repressive measures taken by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian detainees in the “Negev Desert Ketziot” Prison have been increased, to turn their lives into unbearable hell.

The commission stated in its report on Friday that the prison administration completely cut off electricity from the facilities and has also only provided detainees with 50 minutes of running water on a daily basis.

Moreover, the Israeli occupation reduced the amount of meals provided to the detainees and closed off the prison’s canteen.

Meanwhile, suppression forces armed with lethal weapons raided all of the prison’s sections, torturing and beating prisoners. The Israeli military’s Yamam Special Operations Division participated in the raids. At least six prisoners have been martyred in Israeli occupation prisons, as Israeli authorities censor the reasons behind their deaths, while the testimonies of liberated prisoners indicate that they were beaten or tortured to death.

Ya Libnan, Al Mayadeen