Biden alarmed by dozens of Israeli military strikes against US-backed Lebanese army: report

Photo: Funeral of Sergeant Abdul Karim Al-Miqdad, a Lebanese army soldier who was killed by an Israeli strike on South Lebanon

The Biden administration has told Israel that attacks intentionally or inadvertently against Lebanon’s armed forces are “unacceptable” over fears that the conflict in the Middle East could expand, according to a report.

US officials believe that since Oct. 7 at least 34 Israeli strikes have hit areas where members of the Lebanese Armed Forces were present, resulting in eight injuries and one death, CNN reported Friday.

“The United States has been clear we do not want to see this conflict spread to Lebanon and we continue to urge the Israelis do all they can to be targeted and avoid civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilian farmland, the UN, and the Lebanese Armed Forces,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told the outlet.

“The United States is proud of its partnership with the LAF, an essential institution, not only to the stability and security of Lebanon, but of the entire region,” the spokesperson said.

The purported Israel Defense Forces strikes against the Lebanese military have come from small arms, artillery fire, drones, and helicopters, according to CNN.

NY POST