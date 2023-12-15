U.S. urges Israel to end large-scale ground war in Gaza

A divide is emerging between the U.S. and Israel, with a senior Israeli diplomat saying the country “absolutely” would not accept a two-state solution. But a State Department spokesperson said “there can be no lasting peace and security” without a Palestinian state.

Summary

Jake Sullivan, the White House’s national security adviser, met with Israeli officials today as U.S.-Israeli tensions hit new highs.

The Biden administration has told the Israeli government that it wants Israel to end its large-scale ground campaign in Gaza and transition to a more targeted phase of its war against Hamas, two U.S. officials familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed back on criticism of Israel’s war in Gaza, pledging to continue. “Nothing will stop us. We are going on to the end, until victory, nothing less,” he said. His comments late yesterday came amid international condemnation of his government, including from the leader of his country’s closest ally, Biden.

Another significant divide is emerging between the U.S. and Israel, with a senior Israeli diplomat saying the country “absolutely” would not accept a two-state solution following the war. This runs counter to long-standing U.S. policy objectives in the region, as well as recent Biden comments. Yesterday, a State Department spokesperson said “there can be no lasting peace and security” without a Palestinian state.

More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, with 70% of them women and children, according to the territory’s health officials. The vast majority of its 2.2 million people are displaced, and an estimated half face starvation amid an unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Israeli military officials say 116 soldiers have been killed during the country’s ground invasion in Gaza, which came after Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and seized about 240 hostages Oct. 7.



NBC news