Spain urges Israel to distinguish between ‘terrorist’ and civilian targets in Gaza war

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Thursday that Israel should distinguish between “terrorist targets” and civilians in Gaza, adding that places of worship, hospitals and UN buildings should be spared.

“Spain’s voice will always be raised to protect the rights of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza,” Albares said on a visit to Morocco.

“We must make a distinction between terrorist targets and the civilian population. We cannot have places of worship, hospitals, United Nations offices as targets,” he said at a joint press conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.

Albares said Spain had condemned the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel on October 7 and that Israel had the right to defend itself, but “this defence against this terrorist attack must be done within the limits of international humanitarian law”.

Some 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians, were killed in the attacks, in which Hamas gunmen also took some 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.