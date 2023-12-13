Israel attacks Hezbollah after rockets we fired from Lebanon

An IDF artillery unit stationed near Israel’s border with Lebanon, Dec. 12, 2023. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hezbollah and its infrastructure in Southern Lebanon on Wednesday, the military said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), according to Israeli media reports

“Earlier today, IDF fighter jets and tanks attacked several targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” said the military, adding that forces also “attacked terrorist squads on the Lebanese border.”

On the other hand , Hezbollah-affiliated media said Israel Air Force jets carried out a “series of airstrikes” near the border towns of Naqoura, Beita al-Sha’ab and Al-Bustan in Lebanon.

On Wednesday afternoon, air-raid sirens blared in Rosh Hanikra in the Western Galilee, with the IDF saying “a number of launches” were identified from Lebanon towards “several areas” in Israeli territory.

Several of the projectiles fell short inside Lebanese territory, and no injuries or damage was reported, according Israeli media reports.

On Tuesday, the IDF attacked several Hezbollah sites in Lebanon in response to rocket fire. The military said two launches were detected, to which it responded by shelling the source of the fire. The rockets hit open fields, causing no injuries or damage.

Also on Tuesday, IDF air defenses intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” that had crossed from Lebanon into Israel, causing sirens to blare in the Western Galilee.

IDF said it shot down several additional projectiles launched from Lebanon “towards areas in the Western Galilee.” The IDF responded with artillery shelling towards the source of the fire.

On Monday, Israel Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah targets following launches from Lebanon towards communities in the Western Galilee. Also, an IAF craft struck a Lebanese based cell that had fired towards Moshav Shtula in northern Israel, the report added

Hezbollah has been testing the waters in recent weeks, initiating a series of fire exchanges as the Jewish state fights Hamas in Gaza. Since Oct. 7, three Israeli civilians and six IDF soldiers have been killed in attacks on the northern border of Israel.

Ya Libnan / News Agencies