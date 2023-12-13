Harvard’s president to stay on in role

The leaders of multiple prominent colleges and universities came under fire following their testimony at a House hearing on antisemitism last week. Critics have condemned the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT for their testimony, in which none of the three explicitly stated that calling for the genocide of Jewish students would violate their institutions’ codes of conduct.

In one exchange with Republican representative Elise Stefanik from New York, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill said that whether such calls constituted harassment or bullying would be a “context-dependent decision.”

The backlash was swift, with politicians, alumni, and donors alike calling on the presidents to be removed from their posts.

Magill resigned on Saturday, but Harvard president Claudine Gay got a vote of confidence from the school’s board on Tuesday. Below are live updates on what’s happening as the controversy continues to unfold.

