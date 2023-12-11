Ya Libnan calls for launching the”Poets against the War in Gaza” Movement ” to bring an end to the war

Starting the “Poets Against the War in Gaza” movement is a noble endeavor aimed at amplifying the voices of poets, raising awareness, and contributing to the global conversation on peace.

The Mission and Objectives:

The mission of the movement is to unite the world community in bringing an end to the war in Gaza. The main goals are raising awareness, advocating for peace, and fostering dialogue

Platform

Ya Libnan calls for the development of a dedicated website to serve as the central hub for the movement, to share information about the cause, submission guidelines, and updates on the movement’s progress.

In the meantime, Ya Libnan welcomes any poem that will help raise awareness about the war in Gaza. Poems should be emailed to

info@yalibnan.com

The title of the message must read “Poets against the war in Gaza ”

Ya Libnan promises to publish the poems immediately

Submission Guidelines:

Please email the full text of the poem and please refrain from emailing any advertisements. Ya Libnan does not accept any ads

Building a Community:

Ya Libnan encourages discussions around the themes of peace, empathy, and the impact of war.

The power of poetry lies in its ability to evoke emotion, inspire change, and unite people. Through “Poets Against the War in Gaza,” we will all have the opportunity to channel the creative energy of all poets toward a cause that transcends borders and speaks to the shared human experience.

At least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed so far in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, and 1200 have been killed in Israel according to its Ministry of Health. Time therefore is of the essence to stop this deadly war in which the majority of the victims are women and children

Ya Libnan urges poets who are interested in launching such a movement to contact Ya Libnan at the following email address. info@yalibnan.com

Any ideas will be welcome