The War in Gaza Makes No More Sense, poem

By: Salam

In the heart of the storm where shadows loom,

A tale unfolds in the dark of war’s gloom.

No more about defense, this senseless fight,

Where innocence falls in the silent night.

Babies cradle fear in their tender gaze,

As mothers weep in war’s remorseless maze.

No shield of self-defense can justify,

The tears that stain both earth and sky.

Homes, once sanctuaries, now shattered dreams,

In the rubble, the echo of silent screams.

Separating mothers from their precious ones,

A haunting symphony of broken bonds.

Hospitals, sanctuaries of healing light,

Now witness horrors in the never-ending night.

Patients, once hopeful, face a tragic fate,

As war claims lives at a merciless rate.

The ink of despair stains the poet’s quill,

As the world watches, helpless and still.

A call reverberates, a plea for peace,

For this blood-soaked strife to finally cease.

No more sense in the destruction sown,

In the seeds of hatred, a bitter harvest grown.

The time has come, let the cannons cease,

And open the door to the path of peace.

Enough of sorrow, enough of pain,

A chance for healing, for hope to reign.

Let diplomacy rise, a beacon bright,

Illuminating the shadows, dispelling the night.

In the ashes of war, let a new chapter start,

Where dialogue replaces the artillery’s heart.

No more sense in this relentless dance,

It’s time for peace; let the talks commence.

Ya Libnan Editor

Ya Libnan welcomes poems or articles that support a ceasefire and peace talks that will end this war. Please email to info@yalibnan.com and I guarantee that it will be published on a first come basis. We want the killings to stop

Thank you