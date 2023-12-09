Embracing coexistence: A call for peace in Gaza. Time for forgiveness and forgetting

Ya Libnan Editorial

In the enduring conflict between Israel and Palestine, the time has undeniably come for a paradigm shift. The cycle of violence has proven futile, leaving both sides no closer to victory and the prospect of coexistence a distant dream. It is time for forgiveness and forgetting, laying the groundwork for two separate yet harmonious states—a sovereign Israel alongside a sovereign Palestine.

The reality is stark: neither Hamas nor Israel has succeeded in eradicating the other. The continuous bloodshed has only resulted in loss and suffering on both sides. It is a tragic testament to the futility of perpetual conflict. The only viable path forward is to embrace the principle of forgiveness and forgetting, recognizing the humanity in each other and acknowledging the shared desire for a secure and prosperous future.

Forgiving and forgetting does not imply the erasure of history or the trivialization of grievances. Instead, it is a conscious decision to move beyond the pain of the past and focus on building a more peaceful tomorrow. The alternative—endless cycles of violence—only perpetuates the suffering, leaving scars that endure for generations.

Coexistence as two states holds immense promise for both Israel and Palestine. The region is endowed with cultural, economic, and educational opportunities waiting to be unlocked. By channeling their collective energy toward collaboration rather than conflict, both nations can tap into their potential and thrive in a shared environment of peace.

The missed opportunities resulting from recurrent wars are glaring. Resources that could be allocated to education, infrastructure, and economic development are instead diverted to the machinery of war. The human cost is immeasurable, as lives are lost and communities shattered. It is a tragic irony that the very wars undertaken to secure a better future become the obstacle to realizing that future.

History is replete with examples of conflicts that were ultimately resolved through dialogue and reconciliation. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict should be no exception. It is incumbent upon both parties to recognize that wars do not solve problems—they merely create new ones. The path to true resolution lies in extending a hand of peace, acknowledging shared aspirations, and working collaboratively to address mutual concerns.

In conclusion, the war-weary people of Israel and Palestine deserve a future free from the shackles of conflict. Forgiveness and forgetting are not signs of weakness but manifestations of strength and resilience. It is time for leaders on both sides to rise above the grievances of the past, embrace the opportunity for coexistence, and build a shared future that benefits all. The potential for prosperity, peace, and mutual understanding is within reach, waiting to be seized by those willing to grasp it.