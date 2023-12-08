Israeli army to probe failed Iron Dome interceptor missile

The Israeli army said it will open an investigation into the failure of an interceptor missile that crashed in central Israel.

The Times of Israel news website quoted a military statement that said it is examining the possibility of “a technical malfunction” of being behind the crash of the missile.

The incident occurred as the Iron Dome missile interceptor defense system was trying to intercept a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip headed to Tel Aviv and surrounding areas Saturday evening.

Video circulating on social media showed the missile crashing in central Israel. No injuries have been reported.

The Israeli army escalated its onslaught against Gaza as the belligerent parties failed to renew the humanitarian pause which lasted for seven days.

Over 1000 Palestinians have been killed and several thousand injured in Israeli airstrikes since the truce ended , according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

More than 15,900 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.

AA