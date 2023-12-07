US envoy denies report of an Israel-Lebanon buffer zone deal in exchange for withdrawal from Shebaa

MTV reported that “a meeting was held on Wednesday between US envoy Amos Hockstein and Deputy Speaker of the parliament , Elias Bou Saab, in Dubai,” revealed that “the atmosphere of the meeting indicates that the Americans do not want an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, and they are certain that 1701 will be violated ” and any discussion of this decision or the land borders begins after the ceasefire.”

The report also revealed that “Bou Saab asked Hockstein about the proposal to establish a buffer zone on the border in exchange for Israel’s withdrawal from the Shebaa Farms and the Kfar Shuba Hills. He denied mentioning such a proposal in the negotiations and said that it was inaccurate,” adding, “Hochstein will not visit Beirut soon, but communication with him continues.” .