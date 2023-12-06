How does Israel compare to failed states? , Video

Critics describe Israel as a political entity that can only survive with repression and state-sanctioned violence.

Israel has been in a state of near-perpetual war for decades, receives billions of dollars a year in aid and weapons, and has consistently broken international law by expanding its occupation and settlements.

Governments and international human rights organisations have called for war crimes investigations into Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Yet, for leader Benjamin Netanyahu, it is “the only democracy in the Middle East”, a view often repeated by supporters.

Critics say Israel is a political entity that can only survive with repression, the denial of rights, and violence.

So is Israel a normal state? Could it be defined as a fragile state? Or does it have the characteristics of a failed state?

Presenter: Cyril Vanier

Guests:

Ali Abunimah – Co-founder of the Electronic Intifada, an independent online news publication focusing on Palestine

Paul Turner – President and executive director of the Fund For Peace, a non-profit research organisation that produces the annual Fragile States Index

Ilan Pappe – Israeli historian and author of, The Idea of Israel: A History of Power and Knowledge

