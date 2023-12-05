Deputy Russian army corps commander is killed in Ukraine. This makes him 34th Russian general killed so far in Ukraine

MOSCOW – Major General Vladimir Zavadsky, deputy commander of Russia’s 14th Army Corps, has been killed in Ukraine, a top regional official said on Monday.

The governor of Russia’s Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said Zavadsky had died “at a combat post in the special operation zone”, without giving further details.

“Special military operation” is the term that Russia uses to describe the war in Ukraine, now approaching the end of its second year.

The investigative news outlet iStories said Zavadsky was the seventh Major General whose death had been confirmed by Russia, and the 12 senior officer overall to be reported dead since the start of the war.

Deaths of senior Russian officers, which military analysts have attributed in some cases to Ukrainian success in intercepting lax communications, have become rarer as the war has progressed.

Zavadsky was a much-decorated officer and a former tank commander, said Gusev, adding that his death was a heavy loss that caused “transfixing pain”.

Here is the list of top ranking Russian officers reported to have been killed in action so far in the war in addition to Major General Vladimir Zavadsky.

Andrei Sukhovetsky

Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky was the first high-ranking loss for the Russian military after being reported to have been killed by sniper fire.

Sukhovetsky was the commanding general of Russia’s 7th Airborne Division and deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army.

Vitaly Gerasimov

Maj. Gen. Vitaly Gerasimov became the second senior Russian commander reported to be killed after Ukrainian military intelligence claimed he was shot dead in Kharkiv.

Andrey Kolesnikov

Ukraine’s military said in a tweet that they killed Russian Maj. Gen. Andrey Kolesnikov. He is believed to be the commander of the 29th Combined Arms Army.

His death would make him the third top Russian general to be killed.

Oleg Mityaev

Russia reportedly lost its fourth general after Maj. Gen. Oleg Mityaev, who was killed during the Russian assault on the city of Mariupol

Andrei Mordvichev

Russian Lieutenant General Andrei Mordvichev was the commander of the 8th General Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces and was killed when Ukrainian forces struck an airfield in Chornobayivka, near Kherson Airport, which is being used as a temporary Russian base, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, former presidential adviser, local outlet Interfax reported.

Yakov Rezantsev

Ukraine said it killed Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, Russia’s 49th Combined Arms Army commander and one of its highest-ranking military officials

Dmitry Safronov

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense said that Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Safronov, Commander of the 61st Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, was killed during fighting when Ukrainian forces recaptured the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region.

Denis Glebov

In the same statement announcing Safronov’s death, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that Lieutenant Colonel Denis Glebov, Deputy Commander of the 11th Separate Airborne Assault, had also been killed.

Konstantin Zizevsky

Guard Colonel Konstantin Zizevsky, the commander of the 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, was reported to have been killed during a military operation to “protect the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.”

Yuri Agarkov

Guard Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Agarkov died alongside Konstantin Zizevsky, according to the same Instagram post by Mikhail Vedernikov, the governor of the Pskov Region. Agarkov had previously served as the 56th Air Assault Brigade chief of staff and commanded a motorized rifle regiment, according to a report in the Russian media.

Andrei Zakharov

Ukraine has claimed to have killed Colonel Andrei Zakharov in an ambush on a Russian armored column in a suburb of Kyiv, according to The Guardian.

Sergei Porokhnya

Colonel Sergei Porokhnya, the commander of Russia’s 12th Engineer Brigade based in Ufa, was reportedly killed in Ukraine.

Magomed Tushaev

General Magomed Tushaev, a Chechen warlord, was reported to have been killed in a battle in Ukraine after a convoy of Chechen tanks was destroyed near Hostomel, according to The Daily Mail.

Sergei Sukharev

Colonel Sergei Sukharev, of the 331st Guards Parachute Assault Regiment from Kostroma, and his deputy Major Sergei Krylov were killed in battle in Ukraine, according to Russian state TV.

Sukharev was a leading Russian paratroop commander whose regiment fought against Ukraine outside the city Ilovaisk in Donbas in 2014, Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security (Stratcom) said in a statement, cited by The Independent.

Alexei Sharov

Colonel Alexei Sharov was reported to have been killed by Ukrainian forces in the besieged southern city of Mariupol.

Sharov commanded the 810th Guards Separate Order of Zhukov Brigade in the Russian Marines.

Dmitry Dormidontov

Lieutenant Colonel Dmitry Pavlovich Dormidontov, commander of a rocket artillery division, was killed after an explosion struck his dugout in Ukraine, the Evening Standard reported, citing a local community report from the Tatarstan region of Russia..

Igor Zharov

Lieutenant Colonel Igor Zharov, the chief of staff for a regiment, was killed in Ukraine, according to an obituary published in Russia, the Evening Standard said.

Denis Kurilo

Colonel Denis Kurilo was “liquidated” alongside 1,500-plus soldiers during fighting near Kharkiv, the Ukrainian military claimed.

Kurilo and the other soldiers belonged to the 200th Motorised Rifle Brigade based in Pechenga, Ukraine said.

Anton Kuprin

First Rank Captain Anton Kuprin was killed after Russia’s Moskva warship was sunk by Ukrainian missiles, Ukraine said.

Kuprin “died during an explosion and fire onboard the former flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation,” Anton Gerashenko, advisor to the Kyiv interior ministry said, according to The Evening Standard.

Denis Mezhuev

Lieutenant Colonel Denis Mezhuev, commander of the 1st Guards Motor Rifle Sevastopol Red Banner regiment, died in Ukraine, according to The Times of London.

Vladimir Petrovich Frolov

Maj. Gen. Vladimir Petrovich Frolov, deputy commander of the 8th Army, was killed while battling Ukrainian forces, Russian media reported.

Miras Bashakov

Lieutenant Colonel Miras Bashakov died in Ukraine, Russian media reported.

A funeral was held for him in St. Petersburg on April 12, according to the Russian newspaper Fontaka.

Ivan Grishin

Colonel Ivan Grishin, commander of Russia’s 49th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, died in Ukraine, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The colonel died of shrapnel wounds to the abdomen near Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to The Daily Mail.

Vyacheslav Savinov

Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Savinov, who headed Russian artillery intelligence, was killed in Ukraine, a Russian artillery school confirmed. Savinov was the deputy chief of staff of the Russian Missile Troops and Artillery and head of artillery reconnaissance.

Denis Kozlov

Colonel Denis Kozlov died in Ukraine while trying to build a pontoon for Russian troops to advance across a river, according to Russian media outlets.

He was a commander of the 12th Separate Guards Engineers of Keningsbersko-Gorodokskaya Red Banner Brigade, according to the Evening Standard.

Andrei Simonov

Major General Andrei Simonov, a senior commander of electronic warfare was killed near the city of Izyum in the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian authorities said, according to The Kyiv Post.

The Ukrainian military attacked a field command post of the Russian 2nd Army on Saturday, striking more than 30 Russian armored vehicles, including tanks, according to the paper. The general was among the 100 Russian soldiers killed in the attack, Presidential military adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said, according to The Kyiv Post.

Roman Kutuzov

Major-General Roman Kutuzov reportedly died while leading an operation in Ukraine’s Donbas region, according to a Telegram post by Russian state television reporter Alexander Sladkov.

Roman Berdnikov

Lieutenant General Roman Berdnikov was also rumored to have been killed in Ukraine, possibly in the same attack as Kutuzov, according to multiple unconfirmed reports.

His death was first reported by independent Russian-language Telegram channel Volya media.

Kanamat Botashev

Kanamat Botashev, a retired Major General of the Russian Air Force, was reported to have been shot and killed in Ukraine, making him the most senior Russian air force commander known to be killed in the war.

Artem Nasbulin

Maj. Gen. Artem Nasbulin was reportedly killed in the Kherson region by High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missiles, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration spokesperson, said on Telegram.

Oleg Tsokov

Multiple Ukrainian and Russian sources reported that Lt. Gen. Tsokov was killed by a Storm Shadow missile in the port city of Berdyansk, 100 miles behind the frontline.

