Gaza war: Over 700 killed in last 24 hours in Israeli strikes

The director-general of the Government Media Office in Gaza tells Al Jazeera that more than 700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza during the last 24 hours.

Hamas says captive-prisoner swap talks will not resume until the Israeli onslaught in Gaza ends.

The Israeli military says operations in southern Gaza will be “no less strength” than its earlier offensive in the north as it extends its ground attack to the entire Gaza Strip.

Osama Hamdan, a Lebanon-based Hamas official, accused Israel of pursuing a deliberate strategy of luring Gaza civilians south “to trap and massacre” them there.

Iran has warned of an expansion of war in the region if Israeli forces continue to commit “war crimes” against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Israel will hunt down Hamas officials in Lebanon, Turkey and Qatar “even if it takes years”, Shin Bet’s chief says.

Gaza residents say they fear Israeli troops moving into the south after a large bombardment.



West Bank raids continue , says Al Jazeera reporter Zein Basravi

We’re hearing of raids in villages around Jenin where Israeli vehicles that were carrying out raids there were targeted with pipe bombs. There are confrontations north of Tulkarem. We’re also hearing of ongoing raids in Qalqilya.

At least 60 people were detained throughout the course of today. Sixty detentions a day in the occupied West Bank – in raids and at checkpoints – has become a daily average.

The number of raids is going up in intensity and frequency since the beginning of the war with most of these actions carried out at night under the cover of darkness.

Al Jazeera/ News Agencies