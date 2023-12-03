Rockets from Gaza target Tel Aviv. Hamas calls it a response to Israeli bombing of civilians

Israeli police said late Sunday that several rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that police said a rocket landed in an open area in the city of Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv.

Alarm sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas.

The Palestinian group Hamas’s military wing the Al-Qassam Brigades said it targeted Tel Aviv in response to the bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

In a related development, a house in the Kiryat Shmona settlement in northern Israel was damaged and burned as a result of a missile falling on it that was fired from southern Lebanon, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

The channel reported that at least 10 missiles were fired from southern Lebanon towards settlements in the north of the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the Lebanese Hezbollah group said its rockets targeted Kiryat Shmona in retaliation for the killing of three children and a woman in southern Lebanon.

