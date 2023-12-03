Iran says two revolutionary guards killed in Israeli attack in Syria

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards members who served as military advisers in Syria have been killed in an Israeli attack, Iranian state media reported on Saturday, in the first reported Iranian casualties during the ongoing war in Gaza.

A Revolutionary Guards statement did not give details of the attack. Syria earlier said its air defenses repelled an Israeli rocket attack against targets in the vicinity of Damascus early on Saturday.

But in a statement on Saturday, the IRGC said two of its members, Mohammad Ali Ataee Shoorcheh and Panah Taqizadeh, were martyred by the Zionist regime while on an advisory mission.

It said the two IRGC officers were martyred against the backdrop of the relentless savagery of the “fake and child-killing” Israeli regime in Gaza.

Israel is committing widespread crimes in Gaza with the uncritical, flagrant support of the United States and several European governments, the IRGC statement read.

IRGC said in the statement “that Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus to help the country get rid of the foreign-backed militants who have been fighting the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011, the government-owned Press TV reported”

(Reuters) / Ya Libnan