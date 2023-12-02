Ya Libnan

At COP28, countries launch declaration to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050

DUBAI — During the World Climate Action Summit of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change today, more than 20 countries from four continents launched the Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy.

The Declaration recognizes the key role of nuclear energy in achieving global net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and keeping the 1.5-degree goal within reach. 

Core elements of the declaration include working together to advance a goal of tripling nuclear energy capacity globally by 2050 and inviting shareholders of international financial institutions to encourage the inclusion of nuclear energy in energy lending policies.

Endorsing countries include the United StatesBulgariaCanadaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGhanaHungaryJapanRepublic of KoreaMoldovaMongoliaMoroccoNetherlandsPolandRomaniaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom

