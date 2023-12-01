Three were killed in south Lebanon as Israel, Hezbollah resumed fighting

Israeli shelling has killed three people in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s state news agency after the truce between Israel and the Palestinian armed group Hamas ended, prompting a resumption of hostilities at the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, said one of its fighters was among those killed on Friday.

Hezbollah said it had carried out several attacks on Israeli military positions at the border in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where a weeklong pause in the fighting ended early in the day.

The Israeli army said its artillery struck sources of fire from Lebanon and its air defenses had intercepted two launches. The Israeli army also said it struck a “terrorist cell”. Sirens warning of incoming rockets sounded in several towns in northern Israel, sending residents running for shelter.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported that a woman and her 35-year-old son were killed by Israeli shelling in the Lebanese border town of Houla and one person was killed in the village of Jebbayn.

People in southern Lebanon who fled last month rushed home last week to inspect damage during the temporary truce in the war between Israel and Hamas , but reportedly they will flee north again as the fighting resumes

