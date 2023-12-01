Texas celebrates the life of Lebanese-American pediatrician, Dr Ghaleb al Awar

This Sunday the life of Dr. Ghaleb Salim al Awar, a prominent Lebanese-American pediatrician who passed away on November 16, after a long illness will be celebrated in Houston by his family and friends.

Here is the Tribute that was issued on behalf of his family and friends in Memory of Dr. Ghaleb S. Awar, M.D.

Tribute

In Loving Memory of Dr. Ghaleb S. Awar, M.D.

Dr. Awar, a beloved family man and dedicated Pediatrician, passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas, at the age of 80. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, but raised in Lebanon, his journey through life was marked by a profound commitment to healing, a love for his family, and a passion for the world around him.

Dr. Awar is survived by his devoted wife, Alia Awar, with whom he shared a lifetime of love and companionship. Together, they built a family that became the center of his world. Dr. Awar leaves behind three adoring children, Rana, Omar, and Ryan, who were the pride and joy of his life. His legacy extends to his seven grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Andrew, Bella, Aiden, Cameron, and Clara, each of whom brought immeasurable happiness and laughter to his later years.

A dedicated healer, Dr. Awar pursued a career as a Pediatrician after receiving degrees from the American University of Beirut and Syracuse University. After practicing in Lebanon, he moved his family to the United States in 1985 to eventually practice in Beaumont, TX before opening a clinic in Silsbee, TX in 1996. Dr. Awar left a lasting impact on the lives of countless children in Beaumont, Silsbee, and Lebanon, as he truly served those communities from the bottom of his heart. His compassion and skill in the medical field endeared him to patients and colleagues alike, and his legacy of caring for others will endure in the memories of those he touched.

Dr. Awar was a faithful and Godly man. He cherished time spent with his family, creating lasting memories through shared laughter, celebrations, and the warmth of togetherness. A man of diverse interests, Dr. Awar had a passion for travel, exploring new cultures and landscapes with a sense of wonder and curiosity. He shared his avid love of sports with his children, especially basketball and tennis.

Dr. Awar’s departure leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, but his memory will be forever cherished. His life was a testament to the values of love, compassion, generosity, and the importance of family bonds. As we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the rich tapestry of a life well-lived and the legacy of kindness and caring that he leaves behind.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a memorial service from 2:00 until 5:00 PM on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Bradshaw-Carter Home, 1734 W. Alabama Street in Houston. There will be a tribute and remembrances, followed by a bereavement dinner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital in Dr. Awar’s honor, continuing his legacy of compassion for children in need.

May Dr. Ghaleb Salim Awar rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love that he so freely gave throughout his remarkable life.

Lebanon too is mourning the loss of Dr. Al Awar.

Dr . Awar hails from the town of Qernayel in the upper Metn district of Mount Lebanon. He comes from a prominent family of politicians, diplomats, businessmen and professionals

His father Salim was Lebanon’s ambassador to Portuguese Guinea, his uncle Bashir was a judge and a member of the Lebanese parliament, his uncle Tawfic was a prominent physician and his uncle Arif was an engineer and successful contractor and was one of the founders of the Lebanese Syndicate of Engineers.

There was a lot of pressure on him from his late uncle Bashir’s constituency to run for a seat in the parliament, because he had great ideas on how to fix Lebanon’s problems. He tried to run but since he was not living in Lebanon he was unable to allocate the required time for campaigning, but never regretted trying.