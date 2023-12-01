Israeli strikes kill over 100 people including children and women as Gaza cease-fire ends

Israeli strikes on houses and buildings across the Gaza Strip have killed dozens of people, according to health officials there, as fighting resumed on Friday just minutes after a temporary cease-fire deal ended.

Israel accused Hamas of having violated the truce between the warring sides, while Hamas blamed Israel, saying it declined offers to free more hostages. Mediator Qatar said efforts are ongoing to renew the truce, under which Israel paused most military activity in Gaza and freed Palestinian prisoners, primarily women and teenagers, in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Over 100 hostages were freed during the truce, most of whom appeared physically well but shaken. Israel says 115 adult men, 20 women, and two children are still held captive.

Weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign have left more than three-quarters of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents uprooted and homeless, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

More than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed — roughly two-thirds of them women and minors — according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. Some 1,200 Israelis were killed, mostly during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Israel has begun to implement civilian protection plans to reduce Palestinian casualties as it fights Hamas in Gaza.

AP