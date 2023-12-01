Gazans return home: ‘No one leaves their country’

Among the aid trucks and ambulances queuing up to get into Gaza at the Rafah border crossing in Egypt are a number of Gazan residents who, despite the threat of hostilities resuming, are eager to return to take advantage of the current truce to return to their devastated homeland.

Israel had warned Gazans that it would prohibit them from trying to move from southern Gaza to the north during the temporary cease-fire. Despite the warnings displaced Gazans are returning to their homes in Northern Gaza

Many are going back to be with loved ones who have lived through the trauma of the war.

FRANCE24