Sen.Romney: Most Democrats would be an “upgrade” from Trump

U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said Friday he would be happy to vote for a Democrat in the 2024 presidential race, which he thinks would be an “upgrade” from former President Trump.

Romney, one of Trump’s most vocal critics within the GOP, has repeatedly sparred with the former president, who remains the 2024 Republican Party front-runner for the White House.

“I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans, maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy], but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I’d be happy to vote for them,” Romney said Friday in an interview with CBS’ Norah O’Donnell when asked who in the GOP he supports.

“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats, too. I mean, it would be an upgrade, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden,” Romney said.

He thinks independent candidates are likely to elect Trump and that if he were re-elected, it would be “devastating for our country and his character.”

Romney also clarified he would not be running for president in 2024 — even as an independent — and would only run “perhaps if Godzilla comes in and removes all the other candidates and so forth.”

Romney announced in September he would not be seeking another term in Congress.

AXIOS