Israeli army assaulted medical staff and stole corpses of Palestinians at Gaza’s Shifa hospital, doctors say

By Ziad Aslan



Doctors and injured people at Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital said Saturday that the Israeli army, during its siege of the medical complex, assaulted medical staff, arrested patients, and stole corpses.

“The Israeli army raided the hospital’s buildings, destroyed medical equipment and cut off electricity,” Moataz Harara, a physician at Al-Shifa, told Anadolu. “After the army withdrew, it blew up the electricity generators.”

“There are 40 patients in the emergency room who need to be evacuated to hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip since they require urgent medical care,” he added.

Mustafa Sukeik, another doctor at the hospital, told Anadolu that “the army besieged Al-Shifa and restricted movement. We were cut off from communications and struggled to obtain food.”

“The army inspected the complex’s buildings and asked me to move the patients from the respirology unit to another location in the facility,” he added.

AA/ YL