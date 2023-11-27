Ya Libnan

French envoy returning to Lebanon to push for the election of Hezbollah’s presidential candidate

By Sally Hamad 

Diplomatic sources reportedly told Lebanon Files News that French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is “returning to Lebanon to test the pulse of the political parties after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation and whether there are serious opportunities for Suleiman Franjieh’s presidency coupled with a strong Sunni prime minister who enjoys Saudi blessing”.

France reportedly is counting on a change in the position of Gebran Bassil , the head of the Free Patriotic Movement in this context.

 The French company Total Enegies started  drilling  for oil and gas in offshore Lebanon last August. There were conflicting reports about its findings specially since it claimed that it did not find gas or oil in commercial quantities while experts claimed that Total Enegies only drilled one well in block nine and that is not enough.

Lebanon wants the consortium led by TotalEnergies   to drill at least another well at offshore Block 9 quickly, after a first well did not find enough natural gas to be commercialized, energy minister Walid Fayad told Reuters on October 24

The consortium drilling in Block 9 also includes Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) and state-owned QatarEnergy.

“They drilled in one single location in Block 9, they have the obligation to do another well but the obligation comes later in time,” Fayad told Reuters at the sidelines of an energy conference in Italy.

“We will try to convince TotalEnergies, Eni and QatarEnergy to drill a second well in Block 9 as early as possible, starting maybe early next year,” the minister added.

According to seismic studies, Lebanon has approximately 25 trillion cubic feet of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, mostly natural gas, in ten blocks.

For this reason, according to analysts  French president Emanuel  Macron   is reportedly  pushing  for the election of Franjieh who is Hezbollah’s presidential candidate to guarantee  the  support   of the Iranian backed  and  heavily armed  militant group for Total Energies in case of any attacks after finding gas and olI in commercial quantities

Ali Hussein , a political analyst told me ”   France doesn’t seem  concerned about what the Lebanese people really want . All it cares about is protecting its business interests in the country  and the region”.

France is reportedly using unconventional  corruption methods  to force  the Lebanese politicians to elect Franjieh 

The well informed  “Kuwaiti News”  daily revealed  last October that

“France is trying to corrupt the politicians more ” 

“The French diplomacy is in constant contact with ( FPM leader) Gebran Bassil, and the latest offer  that was  put to him,  was the selection of the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, after the removal of Riad Salameh,  and prosecution by  the French and international judiciary. 

Against this offer France wants  Bassil to  support Suleiman of Franjieh’s  candidacy    along with the  so called “Shiite duo” (  Hezbollah” and Amal) .”

“Does that mean that France is trying to prosecute   Salameh with The aim of appeasing Bassil  who along with his father -in- law former president Michel Aoun have been trying for years to replace Salameh?” One analyst told me.

In 1920, soon after the end of World War I, the League of Nations mandated that Lebanon would be administered by France after the Partition of the Ottoman Empire. Lebanon officially became part of the French colonial empire, as part of the French Mandate for Syria and Lebanon, and was administered from Damascus.

French President Emmanuel Macron visited  Lebanon  following the Beirut port explosion  twice  in a diplomatic move  aimed at  promoting  reform in the crisis-stricken country.

This August 4, 2020 file photo, is the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. 220 killed , 7000 Injured , after 2,750 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. . President Michel Aoun and PM Diab knew about the Ammonium Nitrate 2 weeks before the explosion but did nothing about it . Judge Fadi Sawan who was initially in charge of the investigation was fired for charging Hezbollah backed Lebanese government officials with negligence over the explosion . Judge Tarek Bitar replaced Judge Sawan and Hezbollah got him fired too , reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, Beirut, Lebanon(Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP)

Many questioned whether Macron could help encourage leaders to reform the mismanagement and corruption that the Lebanese blame for the economic crisis and the devastating explosion.

Some    commended Macron’s leadership after he convened an international donor conference following his first visit,   to help Beirut emerge after the blast.

But others   criticised Macron’s visits to Lebanon, saying it recalls France’s colonial past.  

 Historically, French influence in Lebanon stemmed from close ties with Maronites, who are Eastern Catholics.

When French forces landed in Beirut  in September 1920 to  put an end to the short-lived Arab government, Maronites and other Christians waving French flags cheered their arrival at the Beirut port. They hailed France as their “tender, loving mother” (Arabic, al-umm al-hanuni). 

Between 1920 and 1943, the State of Greater Lebanon existed under a French Mandate. During this time, it became the Lebanese Republic.

The mandate’s legacy includes  the Sectarian political system  splitting power between Christians and Muslims.

Since the 1950s,  the links between France and the Maronites have weakened: France’s influence in the regions has faded, the notion of ‘protection’ is no longer there, according to historians 

The first president of France’s fifth republic to visit the country was François Mitterrand  He travelled to Beirut after 58 French parachutists were killed  in 1983 in a Beirut bombing.

Mitterrand had sent French troops to the country as part of a multinational peacekeeping force   during  the throes of a civil war between Christians and Muslims that would last until 1990.

Macron’s first visit to Beirut days after the explosion rocked the city was met with early hope that he could influence the ruling class, 

But critics accused Macron of using the crisis to wield further influence in the region.

His second visit to Lebanon was seen as  “largely symbolic” .

“Lebanese people, you are like brothers to the French. I promised you: I will come back to Beirut to take stock of the emergency aide and help you build the conditions for reconstruction and stability,” Macron tweeted .

Macron failed to deliver  and never came back .  He is now seen as  the father of corruption  in Lebanon 

After  103 years    France ceased   to be the “tender, loving mother” of the Christians  according to analysts 

For reasons none of the largest Christian parties and other opposition leaders can understand    France is still trying to dictate to the Lebanese people its proposal that calls for the election of   Franjieh as president  despite the objections of the group of 5 countries involved in resolving the crisis .

Franjieh , the Marada Movement chief  is also an ally of  Syrian dictator Bashar al Assad, whom he calls “my friend” is the weakest Christian leader in Lebanon .

The problem for Franjieh according to analysts is twofold: Until now Hezbollah  doesn’t have a majority in parliament that would allow him to win an election, and he is opposed by the three main Maronite Christian parties, which would deny him any communal legitimacy, since presidents come from the Maronite community. 

According to political observers, even in the unlikely event that he could be voted into office, his term would be highly contentious because of hostility from within his community.

The top Christian Lebanese  parties; The Lebanese Forces, The Free patriotic Movement  and the Phalange parties  are all opposed to the election of Franjieh  and are shocked at the French position. 

Franjieh was named “Suleiman ” after his  grandfather former president Suleiman  Franjieh  who invited the Syrian army to come to Lebanon during the civil war to crush  the nationalist  movement .

Te Syrian army ended up occupying Lebanon for nearly three decades , from 1976 to 2005. It withdrew  from Lebanon in April 2005  under pressure by the Cedar Revolution and the international community . 

 The Cedar Revolution erupted following the assassination of former  PM Rafic Hariri.

Three Hezbollah operatives were  indicted by STL, the  UN -backed International court  in Hariri’s assassination but Hezbollah refused to hand them over to STL.

Sami Haddad , a Lebanese political analyst told me. France is no more the “tender, loving mother” of The Christians , it is now the “tender, loving mother” of Hezbollah .

He added: “The whole world  , France included , knows  that the majority of the Lebanese are opposed to Hezbollah’s arms .  France ‘s actions  will  strengthen  Hezbollah and no force on earth can  ever disarm it “.

Mr Haddad concluded “with friends like France who needs enemies “

 

