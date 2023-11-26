Gaza Truce: Hamas releases 17 hostages and Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners

HIGHLIGHTS

Seventeen hostages were released by Hamas today, including 4-year-old American Abigail Edan, according to a list from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. Of the 17, three were foreign nationals, the statement added.

Yesterday, 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens were released after an hourslong delay, bringing the total to 26 Israelis, of the 50 expected to be freed from Gaza. Thirty-nine Palestinian prisoners were released yesterday as part of the hostage-prisoner swap.

A flow of aid trucks continue to enter Gaza under protection of the cease-fire, including much-needed fuel. The humanitarian aid brings relief for civilians who have been suffering for weeks as supplies of food, water and medicine ran low.

The Israeli military has urged civilians who fled to southern Gaza not to return home, and warned that it is preparing for the next phase of the war once the pause ends.

More than 1.7 million people have been displaced in Gaza, where health officials say the death toll has surpassed 14,500 after weeks of Israeli attacks. The Israel Defense Forces estimate 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, with more than 200 people held hostage in Gaza.

Freed hostages are on their way to Israel

More than a dozen hostages are on their way to Israel through two different entry points, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Red Cross has turned over a dozen hostages to Israeli forces already and those individuals will be taken into Israel through a border fence to Hatzerim Base. One of the hostages is expected to be transferred to a hospital by helicopter, the IDF said.

Four other hostages, an Israeli citizen and three Thai citizens, will be taken through the Rafah Crossing into Egypt, the hostage said. After that, they will meet with IDF soldiers “in Israeli territory,” the military said.

4 year old American girl freed by Hamas

An American girl who spent her fourth birthday held captive by Hamas was freed by the militant group Sunday as a part of the four-day cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement between Israel and the militant group.

Abigail Mor Edan was among 17 hostages freed on the third day of the fragile truce, which has seen Israel release Palestinian prisoners and allow aid into the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum.

In its statement, the organization called Abigail an unwilling symbol of war and that “all of Israel and the world welcome her safe return.”

In an exclusive interview in Washington with NBC News’ Lester Holt earlier this month, Abigail’s great-aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali revealed that the little girl’s parents were killed in their home at the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

Russian hostage released

Hamas said in a statement today that it released a hostage with Russian citizenship “in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause” and efforts from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Maria Vladimirovna Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry, said the deal was worked out directly between Hamas and Russian diplomats.

Earlier this month, Putin discussed the situation in Gaza during his address to the country’s public chamber. He said anyone who wasn’t upset over the plight of Palestinians in Gaza had a “heart of stone,” according to an NBC translation of Reuters video.

“Against the background of the horrors taking place there (in Gaza), it is easy to do so, because … when you look at the suffering and bloodied children, you clench your fists and tears come to your eyes,” Putin said.

NBC/ YL