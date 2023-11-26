Four Hamas military commanders killed in fighting

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades announced on Sunday the killing of four of its military commanders in the Gaza Strip, including the commander of the North Gaza brigade Ahmad Al Ghandour.

“Al Ghandour (Abu Anas) is the member of the military council and the commander of the North Brigade,” Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement published on their Telegram channel.

Ahmed Al-Ghandour, the commander of Hamas’ northern brigade, was killed in strikes. (File)

The other three have been identified as :

Commander Wael Rajab, Commander Raafat Salman, and Commander Ayman Siam.

In mourning them Hamas pledged “we will continue on their path, and that their blood will be a light for the mujahideen and a fire for the occupiers.” It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.”

Reuters/ Ya Libnan