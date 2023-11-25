UNIFIL condemned Israeli attack against peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Saturday that one of its patrols was hit by Israeli gunfire in the vicinity of Aytaroun in southern Lebanon, although there were no casualties.

UNIFIL condemned the attack on its peacekeepers, calling it “deeply troubling”.

“We strongly remind the parties of their obligations to protect peacekeepers and avoid putting the men and women who are working to restore stability at risk,” it said in a statement.

Aroldo Lazaro Saenz, head of mission of the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL), warned on Friday that any further escalation in southern Lebanon could have devastating consequences.



“I am concerned by the ongoing intensification of the exchanges of fire along the Blue Line that has already claimed too many lives, caused significant damage, and jeopardized livelihoods,” he said in a statement posted on UNIFIL’s account on the social media platform X.

He called on warring parties to halt the “cycle of violence” and seek long-term solutions to deal with the root causes of conflict.

Reuters/ Xinhua/ YL