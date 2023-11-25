Hostage release timing delayed over slowness of aid trucks entering Gaza, officials say

The second group of hostages to be released by Hamas was delayed Saturday in part over a dispute regarding the amount of aid entering Gaza, according to Israel and US officials.

Hamas said it would wait for more trucks of aid to enter the enclave before facilitating the transfer, the sources said.

An Egyptian official said earlier that 340 aid trucks entered the crossing from the Egyptian side, but had so far not made it to the Gaza side, as they must be searched by Israel beforehand. A Rafah border crossing spokesperson told CNN that 133 trucks have entered Gaza so far today.

Asked about the delay, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said only that it is a “slow process.”

“It will take time, and we’re all waiting for this to move ahead,” Hecht said.

Earlier today, Hecht told CNN he expects 13 hostages to be released in total, in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel expects 13 Israeli hostages to be released soon in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners

Israel Defense Forces international spokesperson Lt. Col. Richard Hecht confirmed that 13 hostages are expected to be released by Hamas today as part of a truce between the group and Israel.

However, Hecht acknowledged, “there could be changes.”

Hecht also confirmed that 39 Palestinian prisoners are expected to be released in exchange for those 13 hostages.

He went on to say that operations will continue after the four-day humanitarian pause is over, “until we dismantle Hamas and until we get all of our people home.”

CNN/YL