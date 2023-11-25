Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire violated after less than 24 hours

Hezbollah launched a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli drone early on Saturday morning, breaking the tenuous ceasefire between the two parties.

Israeli media reported that its military shot down the missile and that it responded by targeting “Hezbollah infrastructure” by the Lebanese border. Warning sirens were later activated due to suspicions of a drone entering airspace over northern Israel, but the border remained otherwise in the hours after the exchange.

Hezbollah’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on the clash.

TNA