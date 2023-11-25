Erdogan: Lebanon is the most affected by the Gaza war

During their meeting in Istanbul with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed the situation in the region and bilateral relations between Lebanon and Turkey.

Erdogan stressed “the necessity of working to achieve a sustainable truce in Gaza and stopping military operations in preparation for moving to work to achieve sustainable peace,” stressing that “the country most affected by the Gaza war is Lebanon, and we hope that the truce will continue so that Lebanon remains safe and calm.”

In turn, Mikati said, “We are counting on the efforts of friendly countries to create a breach in the wall of the existing crisis and work to bring peace and return calm to southern Lebanon.”

But Hezbollah launched a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli drone early on Saturday morning, breaking the tenuous ceasefire between the two parties.