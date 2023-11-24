First hostages released after Israel-Hamas truce begins

Highlights

An initial group of 13 hostages have been released, the Israeli prime minister’s office says, as a truce between Israel and Hamas — the first in weeks of fighting — appears to be holding. Separately, 12 Thai nationals who were held by Hamas have also been released, Thailand’s prime minister said Friday.

An Israeli official said a total of 39 Palestinian prisoners will be freed in return on Friday.

A total of 50 hostages to be freed over the four-day pause in flighting, while Palestinian prisoners are also due to be released in waves. Aid has begun arriving as part of the truce, with much-needed fuel entering from Egypt.

Israel’s defense minister has vowed to continue the fight “forcefully” after the brief truce, saying he expects at least two more months of battle. Israel heavily bombarded sites in Gaza Thursday.

White House officials are monitoring the transfer of hostages taking place right now in real-time, sources say.

There has been heavy emphasis put on a successful first day of the hostage release, as US officials believe that will help pave the way for the next several days to go smoothly.

Americans are not expected to be among the first 13 hostages released today.

